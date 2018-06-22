Joe Giudice won’t be saying “arrivederci” anytime soon. An attorney for Teresa Giudice’s husband insisted that Joe is not being deported to his native Italy before his prison sentence is complete in 2019.

“The immigration detainer that was lodged against Mr. Giudice is more than two years old. No decision has been by any judicial authority regarding its merit and what the outcome will be,” the Giudice family’s attorney James J. Leonard said in an exclusive statement to Us Weekly on Friday, June 22. “We remain optimistic that when the day comes where a court decides the fate of Mr. Giudice, they will return him home to his wife and four daughters where he belongs. But that is for a judge to decide.”

Joe, 46, is currently serving a 41-month sentence at a federal prison in Allenwood, Pennsylvania, for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud. Teresa, also 46, previously served 11 months in prison in 2015 for the same crime, while Joe began his sentence in March 2016 at Fort Dix in New Jersey. Their case was dismissed on June 15.

A spokesperson for Immigration and Customs Enforcement claimed to multiple websites on Thursday, June 21, that Joe is “in deportation proceedings” after the federal agency “lodged a detainer” on him.

Joe moved to the U.S. as an infant but never became a citizen. Teresa said on the Real Housewives of New Jersey season 8 reunion in January that she “wouldn’t mind” moving to Italy if her husband was deported. “I mean, Italy’s a beautiful place to live,” she said at the time. “Whatever God has planned for me, that’s what’s going to happen. I will embrace it the best I can.”

The Bravo personality told Us exclusively in February that Joe “has lost so much weight” in prison. She revealed, “He was 245 when he went in, and now he weights 185. He looks so hot and I just can’t wait for him to come home. I’m really ready.”

Teresa and Joe share daughters Gia, 17, Gabriella, 14, Milania, 12, and Audriana, 9.

