Kim Richards has been ordered to pay $266,000 in damages after her pit bull Kingsley allegedly attacked her then-neighbor in 2015.

According to the court documents obtained by Us Weekly, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum must pay the plaintiff, Kelly Crossley, $266,092.39 for damages and $865 for other additional costs. The Blast, who was the first to report the news, added that Richards, 53, did not respond to the lawsuit or appear in court.

This is not the first time this year that the former child star has made headlines for the alleged behavior of her beloved canine. Earlier this year, she settled a personal injury lawsuit filed by her former assistant Paige Sanderson over another alleged pit bill attack from April 2016 that took place at Kim’s sister Kyle Richards’ resident. Kyle was also being sued by Sanderson, but the 49-year-old Bravo star filed to be dismissed from the lawsuit in March, claiming that she was not present for the alleged incident and should not be held responsible just because it happened at her home.

“She had absolutely no knowledge that a dog was residing at the condominium with her sister such that she could liable for negligence,” according to the documents previously obtained by Us Weekly. “There is inadequate evidence to support the claims made against Kyle Richards Umansky, and judgment should be entered in her favor.”

Kim and Kyle also fought over Kingsley during the season 5 reunion of RHOBH, which aired in April 2015, after Kyle accused Kingsley of biting her then 18-year-old daughter Alexia.

“Kim, my daughter almost lost her hand. It infected the bone!” Kyle screamed at her oldest sister at the time. “Why do you think she was Cedars Sinai for five days? How do you think I feel? Do you know that Alexia had an IV with a bag for three weeks?”

The two women both revealed that they did not communicate for months after the alleged incident. While Kyle still stars on RHOBH, Kim exited the series after season 5 and last appeared during season 7.

Earlier this year, Kim also found herself in the news for owing the state of California more than $118,000 in unpaid taxes.

