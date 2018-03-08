Kyle Richards is still dealing with the aftermath of her sister Kim Richards‘ dog, Kingsley. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star — whose daughter Alexia was also allegedly bit by Kim’s dog — filed court documents to be dismissed from the lawsuit regarding Kim’s former assistant and Kingsley.

According to the court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Kim’s former assistant Paige Sanderson filed a personal injury lawsuit against Kyle and Kim over a dog bite incident in April 2016. Kyle claims in the docs that she was not present for the alleged incident and should not be held responsible just because it happened on her property.

“Kyle Richards Umansky is named in this lawsuit because is the owner of the property where Kim Richards lives, and where the dog bite incident occurred: a condominium in Enchio, CA,” the docs read. “Kyle Richards Umansky was not present for the subject incident, and is not the owner, keeper, or controller of the dog who allegedly bit Plaintiff. Therefore, she is not strictly liable for Plaintiff’s injures.”

Kyle also says she did not know Kingsley was living with Kim at the time.

“She had absolutely no knowledge that a dog was residing at the condominium with her sister such that she could liable for negligence,” the docs explain. “There is inadequate evidence to support the claims made against Kyle Richards Umansky, and judgment should be entered in her favor.”

Fans will remember Kim and Kyle fighting over the pit bull allegedly biting Kyle’s then 18-year-old daughter Alexia at the season 5 reunion of RHOBH, which aired in April 2015.

“Kim my daughter almost lost her hand,” Kyle yelled at her sister at the time. “It infected the bone. Why do you think she was Cedars Sinai for five days? How do you think I feel? Do you know that Alexia had an IV with a bag for three weeks?”

The pair admitted that they did not speak for months over the incident.

