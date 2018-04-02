In a bind. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Kim Richards reportedly owes more than $118,000 in unpaid taxes to the State of California, according to court documents obtained by The Blast.

The outlet reports that the 53-year-old reality TV star received two liens — one in in 2013 and the other in 2014 — from the golden state. Richards was still an active part of the RHOBH cast at the time and both leins remain active, neither being paid off yet.

The first back tax for 2013 is in the amount of $52,068.70 and the second at $66,689.31 in 2014. As of today, her grand total sits at $118,758.01.

This isn’t the first time Richards has had a run in with the law. Back in April 2015, the former child star saw herself at the forefront of a public arrest for public intoxication at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

As previously reported, Richards was arrested during the early hours of April 16, 2015, for an alleged drunken confrontation with a police officer at the well-known hotel. Beverly Hills Police Department spokesman Lt. Lincoln Hoshino told Us Weekly at the time that she “was disturbing some of the other patrons” and “refused to come out of the restroom.”

Richards was later to sentenced to 30 days of community service, 52 Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and three years probation. She completed her community service stint in December 2017.

Four months following her arrest for intoxication, Richards found herself in trouble once again. In August that same year, she allegedly shoplifted more than 100 items at a San Fernando Valley Target store.

