Apollo Nida is a free man — almost. Phaedra Parks’ ex-husband was released from prison and moved to a halfway house in Philadelphia.

A spokesperson for RRM Philadelphia told Radar Online on Tuesday, June 4, that Nida, 40, is expected to stay at the halfway house until October 15, 2019. OK! Magazine was the first to report the news.

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star was sentenced to 96 months in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit mail, wire and bank fraud in May 2014.

“By pleading guilty today, Mr. Nida admits to his conduct in the past, and accepts full responsibility for it,” his attorney said in a statement to Us Weekly at the time. “Potential incarceration will be based on Mr. Nida’s sentencing guidelines calculation as well as a variety of other factors, which have not yet been determined.”

Us previously confirmed in March that Nida’s sentence had been reduced by one year. He was expected to be in custody until August 2020.

Following his prison sentence, Parks filed for divorce from Nida after nearly five years of marriage. The exes, who share sons Ayden, 9, and Dylan, 5, finalized their divorce in 2017.

While in custody, Nida started seeing his friend Sherien Almufti. After he popped the question, Almufti appeared on Say Yes to the Dress Atlanta in June 2018.

Parks, for her part, is dating Tone Kapone. “I’m not rushing into that you know, but I’m very fond of him and we adore each other … [He’s] a great guy,” the former Bravo star told Us in February. “He’s super supportive. He’s everything I’ve prayed for and more.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!