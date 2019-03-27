Apollo Nida is getting out of prison sooner than expected. The businessman, ex-husband of Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Phaedra Parks, got his prison sentence cut down by a full year.

Nida, 40, has been serving a 96-month prison sentence after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit mail, wire and bank fraud. But United States District Judge Charles A. Pannell Jr. cut the sentence down to 84 months, according to court papers obtained by Us Weekly, meaning Nida will be released in August 2020. The Blast reports he will still be on probation for several years.

Around the time of his 2014 sentencing, Nida wasn’t optimistic that his marriage to the 45-year-old would survive his incarceration. “I doubt it,” he said on Atlanta’s B100 radio station that July. “I mean, my wife didn’t even f—king show up for my sentencing. I’m still salty about that.”

Parks — who shares two sons, Ayden, 8, and Dylan, 5, with Nida — filed for divorce in October 2014, calling an end to the couple’s five-year marriage. But amid their battle over spousal support and properties, the split wasn’t finalized until July 2017.

These days, the reality star is in a relationship with Tone Kapone. “Yes, me and Phaedra are dating. That’s the big moment everybody was waiting for,” the radio DJ, 38, told listeners in January, confirming the romantic development. “Yeah, it was kinda self-explanatory on her page. I just didn’t wanna repost it ‘cause it seemed like it would have been, like, super weird. Like, ‘Look at me.’ If you know anybody that knows me, I’m not that kinda guy.”

The following month, Parks told Us Weekly she and Kapone were taking things slow. “I’m not rushing into [marriage], you know, but I’m very fond of him and we adore each other,” she said. “[He’s] a great guy. He’s super supportive. He’s everything I’ve prayed for and more.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!