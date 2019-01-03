Ready for love! Phaedra Parks has a new man in her life following her divorce from Apollo Nida. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum is dating Tone Kapone.

The radio host, 38, confirmed the news during a recent episode of his live syndicated WGCI show. “Yes, me and Phaedra are dating. … That’s the big moment everybody was waiting for,” he told listeners in a video posted by The Shade Room on Wednesday, January 2. “Yeah, it was kinda self-explanatory on her page. I just didn’t wanna repost it ‘cause it seemed like it would have been, like, super weird. Like, ‘Look at me.’ If you know anybody that knows me, I’m not that kinda guy.”

A source tells Us Weekly the couple are “definitely dating and very happy.”

Parks, 45, sparked romance rumors when she posted an Instagram photo of herself and her new man on Tuesday, January 1. The dressed-up pair got close in the pic captioned, “2019 we are ready.”

The reality star filed for divorce from Nida, 40, who is serving an eight-year prison sentence for bank fraud and identity theft, in October 2014 after nearly five years of marriage. The parents of sons Ayden, 8, and Dylan, 5, reached a settlement in July 2017.

Parks opened up exclusively to Us in November about getting back out there. “I’m not dating anyone seriously. I’ve been on a few dates. I think I’m hot on the market,” she said at the time. “I’m looking for a lot of things. I love to be pampered, but also like to have a divorce conversation. I also love an attractive man.”

The model told Us that she had recently showed interest in a sports agent she met through Instagram. “That was nice,” she noted. “Of course, everyone is moving so fast. Social media is the dating game.”

In addition, Parks reflected on her divorce. “I wasn’t holding on to him,” she insisted. “He kept appealing the divorce and finally it was granted. Apollo and I started dating in high school and now I’m in my early 40s, so it was time to go. That’s almost a lifetime. Thank God it’s over, but thank God it happened because we have two beautiful kids.”

With reporting by Brody Brown

