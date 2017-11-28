This Southern belle is ready to mingle. Three years after filing for divorce from Apollo Nida, Phaedra Parks wants find her next Prince Charming — but she has a few prerequisites.

“I’m not dating anyone seriously. I’ve been on a few dates. I think I’m hot on the market,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 44, exclusively tells Us Weekly. “I’m looking for a lot of things. I love to be pampered, but also like to have a divorce conversation. I also love an attractive man, so there’s nksgt as well.”

One of the lucky men who recently caught Parks’ eye was a sports agent she met via Instagram. “That was nice,” she muses of their date. “Of course, everyone is moving so fast. Social media is the dating game.”

Earlier this year, the attorney reached a divorce settlement with Nida, finally putting an end to their tumultuous, extended battle. They have since remained amicable for the sake of their sons, Ayden, 7, and Dylan, 4.

“I wasn’t holding on to him,” Parks tells Us of her ex, who is currently serving an eight-year prison sentence for bank fraud and identity theft. “He kept appealing the divorce and finally it was granted. Apollo and I started dating in high school and now I’m in my early 40s, so it was time to go. That’s almost a lifetime. Thank God it’s over, but thank God it happened because we have two beautiful kids.”

The newly named Wilhelmina model and Nida are coparenting their boys “as much as I can with someone who is in prison,” she says. “I wish him the best and he wishes me the best. … We haven’t seen him in a while, but it’s OK. We are in very normal communication with him through third parties, so he knows what is going on in their life.”

These days, Parks and her sons are preparing for the upcoming holidays. “I can’t wait to decorate this year because I just moved into a country estate. It’s lovely,” the mortician tells Us. “We all decorate on Thanksgiving and make the place into a Winter Wonderland.”

