Phaedra Parks Announces Her Contract With Wilhelmina Models, Talks G-Strings and Funerals   

There’s a new model in town: Phaedra Parks. Though she may no longer be on the cast of the Real Housewives of Atlanta, the 5’1 entrepreneur has added a new job to her resume. That’s right— she’s not just a lawyer and a mortician, she’s now signed on with Wilhelmina Models, too.

Stylish caught up with the accomplished reality T.V. star to get the exclusive scoop on her newest role, her revenge body and how she feels about stripping down, who her modeling inspirations are and more! Check out the interview and the Diana Ross-inspired shots below!

Stylish: Tell us, what are your goals for modeling?

Parks: I think I’m the face of “yes you can.” I’m a small town girl who has followed her dreams. Yes you can be a mom, yes you can be a lawyer and yes you can be a model. When the opportunity presented itself some people asked me “Why?’ and I said “Why not?” A supermodel started this company and she wanted to give power back to the women and I think I stand for the same things. I have the opportunity to show people that beauty can come in every size, shade, color and age. It’s exciting and an adventure!

Stylish: Tell US about how you feel about representing an under-served market.

Parks: I feel great about being different, in light of what’s going on now, politically … I think women need to be empowered to stand in their truth, to be different, dare to be diverse and stand up in times of controversy. I’m excited for that part.

Stylish: What would be your dream campaign?

Parks: Well I would love be the face of skin care brand. I have great skin, I love makeup, but I love to be able to take off the makeup and have beautiful skin. I also think a lot of girls are looking on Instagram for an idealized standard of beauty that requires a lot of makeup. Those are not the faces of what real women look like.

Stylish: Who are your biggest modelings inspirations?

Parks: Of course [Naomi] Campbell, she is everything, so fierce. Also Nicki Minaj. She’s done such a great job reinventing herself and changing the standards of beauty. And she’s been a big supporter of me.

Stylish: How do you feel about showing some skin and really taking it off for the camera?

Parks: I don’t mind baring it all, I have been wearing g-strings and baring it all really every season for seven years. I had two children on national T.V. I love nudity! I’ve brought a lot of exotic entertainers on the show, so I love my body and I’ve got curves. I’m a mother of two children, so I’m not perfect, but I have no problem getting naked.

Stylish: Have you changed any fitness or beauty routines?

Parks: Well I swim everyday, I love pilates with the reformer and recent events made me tone it up.

Stylish: Do you think wrapping up your divorce led you to get a revenge body?

Parks: Well, a lot of things happened in my personal life. Going through everything was so much stress, but then when it finished it was just effortless. I feel like I turned into Benjamin Button and started aging backwards, I started being happy.

Stylish: How are the businesses?

Parks: Being a mortician is a passion of mine and everything I’m passionate about I just dive right in. This is our peak season actually, the peak season from deaths is from Halloween to around Valentine’s Day, so we’re very busy — people are going to glory pretty regularly. I’m directing a few funerals this weekend. I know it’s morbid, but I love being the final party planner.

