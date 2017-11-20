Like mother, like daughter, like Michael Jackson! While hosting the 2017 American Music Awards where Diana Ross got the Lifetime Achievement Awards, her daughter Tracee Ellis Ross paid tribute to her mom by repurposing one of the singer’s iconic fashion moments with another music icon.

The Black-ish actress wore the exact same black blouse with rhinestones that both her mom and Jackson wore back in 1981 during a joint performance where they matched in white suits, bowties and the bedazzled blouse. “OK, does this look familiar to anybody?” Ellis Ross asked the audience when she hit the stage in the vintage outfit on Sunday, November 19. “If it doesn’t, go to my Instagram to refresh your memory! Diana Ross and Michael Jackson, twinsie outfits from one of my mother’s specials. This was the actual original shirt which I found in the garage, and you ask what was I doing in the garage? I was ‘shopping’ slash ‘stealing!’”

She also shared a shot of her mom and MJ on Instagram. “TWINNING ~ my mama @dianaross and #michaeljackson in 1981,” she wrote. “This is mom’s actual shirt i just wore at the @AMAs! i found it in her garage.”

Menswear is definitely having a moment as a fashion trend, from the tuxedos with no shirt style that so many stars are loving to Ellis Ross’ own black tuxedo jacket from her JCPenney collection. And when you’ve got a mother who has as a fierce of a fashion sense as Ross, who can blame the actress for “shopping/stealing” her style?

