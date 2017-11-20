Chrissy Teigen was not at the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai, but don’t tell her that! The 31-year-old model hilariously pretended to be in China getting ready for the VS Fashion Show on social media for the past three days.

“Crazy nervous to close the Victoria’s Secret fashion show tonight!!! Better get one last gym sesh in LOL!!!!” Teigen tweeted on Saturday, November 18. “Check my instagram story !!! I am live from shanghai baby WOOOOOOOOOO.”

Crazy nervous to close the Victoria's Secret fashion show tonight!!! Better get one last gym sesh in LOL!!!! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 18, 2017

Teigen also took the gag to her Instagram stories, joking about people sending her flowers to congratulate her on the gig.

“Hey guys, here in Shanghai. Thank you so much for the flowers. VS baby, for life!” Teigen cracked. “Gisele Bündchen and Justin Bieber just sent me these to congratulate me on the show. All they’re doing is making me nervous though. I’m so nervous!”

Teigen’s fans also enjoyed getting in on the gag, and the joke continued when the Cravings author asked her followers to Photoshop her into a picture of the models in Shanghai from the official Victoria’s Secret Instagram.

“Framing,” she replied to one fan’s attempt to add her to the picture.

Another user sent a screenshot of the Sports Illustrated model cooking on her Instagram story, and Teigen responded, “Making paella for my fellow VS girls !!!!”

After the show taped on Monday, November 20, Teigen, who posted a video “training like an angel” on the same day, sent out one last tweet to let her fans know why she didn’t end up closing the show.

“It turns out the Victoria’s Secret fashion show was yesterday and someone (clearly jealous of me) cancelled my wake up call they will be hearing from my lawyers,” Teigen wrote.

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which actually included models Bella Hadid, Karlie Kloss, Adriana Lima and Candice Swanepoel, will air on CBS on Tuesday, November 28, at 10 p.m. ET.

