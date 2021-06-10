Attention Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers wondering about the quick turnaround from Erika Jayne gushing about Tom Girardi on the season 11 cast trip to Lake Tahoe to her filing for divorce — Us Weekly is investigating the timeline of the drama.

During the season 11 premiere of the Bravo series, which aired in May 2021 (and filmed in October 2020), the Pretty Mess author referred to her time in quarantine as “very dark.”

She explained, ”Like, all of us, I’m busy all the time. When I came home from New York, it was really silent. And then, when I didn’t have anything to do, I was walking down the halls of the house and I couldn’t sleep and I couldn’t shake it, this feeling of incredible dread,” she said. “Who am I if I’m not working? … Every day I woke up, I dreaded waking up. So, I called a psychiatrist, and I went on Lexapro.”

Months before she informed her costars about her struggles, however, she claimed she and Tom were bonding amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Tom and I spend a lot of time at the kitchen table chatting. We go to bed early, which is I know kind of lame, but kind of nice,” Erika said on Jenny McCarthy’s SiriusXM show amid the COVID-19 crisis in April 2020. “We’ve been married for 20 years, of course we get on each other’s nerves. But lately, we’ve been OK, I mean it’s fun. Maybe it’s because we’ve had a four-month break (when I was in NYC on Broadway), but so far so good. I mean, we haven’t been ready to kill each other.”

Things clearly took a turn in November 2020, when Erika filed for divorce, but she didn’t let her costars in on the situation at the time.

Kyle Richards told E! News ahead of the June 9, 2021, episode of RHOBH that the group was “really shocked” by Erika’s filing.

“Because we had just been in Tahoe together and there was not even an inkling about divorce or anything and all of a sudden … it was really shocking,” she said. “In hindsight, if you look at their relationship, maybe you wouldn’t be that shocked. But I mean, they were married 20 years. It was a very big shock to get that text. It was literally like in a blink, it was done.”

Two months before Erika sent the text, however, Tom was already in court and being questioned about his finances during a virtual judgment debtor exam.

Scroll through for a complete timeline of the situation: