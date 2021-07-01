Erika Jayne continued to open up about her divorce from Tom Girardi on the Wednesday, June 30, episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, revealing that she still hadn’t spoken to her estranged husband after filing for divorce without telling him.

“What is there to say? I’m sure he’s very mad at me,” Erika, 49, told Sutton Stracke. “They get very, very possessive. If you think that he’s going to roll over and just say, ‘Oh here, honey, here’s your small fortune.’ Are you f—king kidding me?”

In a confessional, the Pretty Mess author added, “I know who Tom is. I know how mean and overly dismissive Tom is. I saw it for 22 years. It’s not like he’s going to say, ‘Oh great, hun, do you want the sofa?’”

Erika also called Tom, 81, “a fighting motherf—ker till the end” based on his two previous divorces. “If I got a Bentley out of this divorce, I’ll be thrilled,” she declared.

Us Weekly confirmed in November 2020 that Erika filed for divorce on Election Day. The spouses were subsequently accused of faking their split and embezzling money intended for plane crash victims. During Wednesday’s episode, Erika admitted that she was “hurt” by Tom not coming to see her in Chicago on Broadway in early 2020.

“A lot of the reason I was Broadway is because of all the great support that Tom had given me through the years. This was the payoff, but why weren’t you there? Even come for 24 hours,” Erika told Sutton. “You know what I learned, honestly, moving to New York, in those four months there, I was like, ‘Wait a minute, I’m on my own, like, literally. And I’m OK. I’ll be OK.’”

Erika admitted in a confessional that Tom “supported and funded” her over the years. “You don’t come to the show? And then I have to go out there and defend it?” she said before footage from the RHOBH season 10 reunion of Erika discussing Tom’s absence from Chicago aired. “Now you tell me if I feel loved.”

While Erika has not been charged with any crimes as Tom fights a series of lawsuits against him, a judge ordered her to turn over her financial records as part of the ongoing investigation into her and Tom’s assets. The Bravo star has until Wednesday, July 21, at 5 p.m, to provide bank statements, cashier’s checks, money orders and any emails or texts related to her finances to the judge.

Tom has been accused of giving Erika’s companies $20 million from his former firm, Girardi Keese, over the years. Tom, for his part, claimed in a September 2020 deposition that he was “broke” after losing millions of dollars. More recently, he told the judge he objected to his brother, Robert, being named his conservator amid Tom’s Alzheimer’s and dementia diagnosis.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET. Scroll through for Erika’s most telling quotes from Wednesday’s episode: