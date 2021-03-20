She’ll be back! Erika Jayne is returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for season 11, according to Andy Cohen, and she’s spilling the tea.

The late-night TV host, 52, shared the news on the “Bitch Sesh” podcast on Friday, March 19, teasing the 49-year-old “Painkillr” singer’s divorce drama story line involving Tom Girardi.

“She’s talking,” Cohen promised. “This is what you have to know: we started shooting Beverly Hills and everything was kumbaya. This all happened when we were shooting. She continued shooting.”

The Missouri native said that viewers will get their fill when RHOBH premieres. “You see a lot unfolding. … I think that you will be quite engaged with Beverly Hills,” he revealed.

In December, sources told Us Weekly exclusively that Jayne planned to tell all during season 11 of the Bravo reality show — as much as she’s legally allowed, anyway.

“Erika will address her divorce on the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Legally, there is only so much she is allowed to say, but she has been advised on what she can put out there,” one insider said at the time. “Viewers will also finally hear the other Housewives’ thoughts on Erika and Tom’s divorce.”

A second source told Us the Georgia native is “going to tell her story” and is “not going to hold back” during filming.

“In the past when they filmed, Erika protected Tom at all costs, but this time around is going to be different,” the insider said, adding that “[Lisa] Rinna has been her biggest support among the cast.”

In the months since, however, Dorit Kemsley and Garcelle Beauvais have been at her side. Kemsley, 44, said the songstress is “innocent until proven guilty” amid her legal woes, while Beauvais, 54, admitted she was shocked by the split.

“I was blown away when I found out they were getting a divorce,” the Coming 2 America star said during a March 4 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “When I sat with her at breakfast last year, she was gushing and glowing about him so I was really surprised.”

Beauvais, who joined the RHOBH cast in season 10, added, “You’re gonna definitely see a lot of changes this season for sure. She was a lot more open than I thought she’d be.”

Jayne filed for divorce from Girardi in November 2020 after more than two decades of marriage, noting in a statement to Us that the decision was “not a step taken lightly or easily.” She later accused the high-profile attorney of being unfaithful in a series of since-deleted posts on social media. Girardi, 81, and Jayne have also been hit with several lawsuits claiming they embezzled money set aside for hundreds of victims of Lion Air Flight 610, which crashed in 2018, amid their split. A source told Us the Chicago actress was “in disbelief” about the drama.

In January, the reality star moved into a $2.4 million home in Los Angeles. The following month, her estranged husband’s brother, Robert, was named his temporary conservator amid a battle with his health. Tom was hospitalized for a “serious illness” in December 2020 and his lawyer worried about his mental capacity.

“I’m unsure he understands either the nature or the gravity of the current situation,” lawyer Evan Jenness told a judge in January, according to the Los Angeles Times.