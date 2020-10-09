Bravo, Bravo, f—king Bravo! Season 10 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was full of firsts, but what does season 11 hold?

Before the three-part reunion finished airing in September 2020, Denise Richards’ rep confirmed she wouldn’t be back for another season.

“I had a great first season. The second season was challenging,” Denise later told pal Garcelle Beauvais on The Real, referring to Brandi Glanville’s accusations that the two women had an affair. “I just thought it was the right time for me to go and to just keep focusing on the other projects that I have. I had a great time. I will always be a fan and I will continue to support the show.”

As Denise continued to deny Brandi’s claims — and attempted to get the network not to air the story line at all — Bravo knew that they had no choice but to break the fourth wall.

“The only way to tell a story is to tell its truth. I think we had no choice but to break the fourth wall this season,” Bravo exec Erica Forstadt told the “Daily Dish” podcast in October 2020. “With what was happening with Denise and the other women it was the only way to tell an honest and true narrative.”

In addition to Denise’s exit, Teddi Mellencamp also won’t be back for season 11.

“I don’t want to bore you but I figured I got to give you a little update on what’s going on. I recently found out that my contract as a Housewife is not being renewed,” she quipped via Instagram in September 2020. “I could give you the standard response of ‘Oh, we both came to the decision that it would be best …’ Nah, I’m not gonna do that. That’s not who I am. … It feels like a breakup.”

Scroll through for everything we know about season 11: