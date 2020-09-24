Teddi Mellencamp’s final gift to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans? All the behind-the-scenes details of her exit.

The 39-year-old accountability coach took to Instagram to answer questions on Thursday, September 24, after she announced she wasn’t asked back for season 11 of the Bravo series.

“I did see all of your messages saying, ‘Why did you turn commenting off on your last Housewives post? We wanted to say thank you or we wanted to ask you a question or we wanted to reach out and see how you’re doing,’ Teddi began via her Instagram Stories on Thursday. She went on to admit that she gets her “feelings hurt” from “time to time” but was ready to tackle their questions.

“Anything that takes up so much of your life becomes something that you’re going to miss,” she admitted. “That being said, I do think I was living like one foot in, one foot out on the rest of my life. … I’m not bitter, but I’m trying to answer your questions the best way I can.”

Amid reports that Teddi was fired from the show because she was boring on Tuesday, September 22, she confirmed that her contract wasn’t picked up.

“I don’t want to bore you but I figured I got to give you a little update on what’s going on. I recently found out that my contract as a Housewife is not being renewed,” she said on Tuesday. “I could give you the standard response of ‘Oh, we both came to the decision that it would be best …’ Nah, I’m not gonna do that. That’s not who I am. … It feels like a breakup.”

Andy Cohen, for his part, commended Teddi’s honesty on his Radio Show on Wednesday, September 23.

“Teddi Mellencamp released what I thought was one of the most no BS I’m leaving announcements on record,” he said. “I thought that was really good. … She’s an accountability coach, so she checked herself. … Everyone has just been through it. There are not many people for whom this year has been a good year.”

Scroll through for more from Teddi: