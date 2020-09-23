Add Teddi Mellencamp to the list of things Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle Richards disagree on. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills OGs had very different reactions to the news of the accountability coach’s departure from the Bravo series.

“People said because she was boring. I certainly didn’t have a good experience with her, so boring would be one of the nicer things that I could say,” Lisa, 60, quipped on her “All Things Vanderpump” podcast on Tuesday, September 22.

Teddi, 39, confirmed on Tuesday that Bravo didn’t “renew” her contract for season 11 of RHOBH. “I don’t want to bore you but I figured I got to give you a little update on what’s going on,” she told her Instagram followers. “I could give you the standard response of ‘Oh, we both came to the decision that it would be best…’ Nah, I’m not gonna do that. That’s not who I am.”

The news came amid controversy surrounding her All In by Teddi accountability program, which Lisa also called out.

“I think there was something of contention about her business. Something about 500 calories a day,” the SUR owner said on her show. “I don’t know how anybody can survive on 500 calories a day. I think I eat 500 calories between 2:30 and 4:30 a.m. when I’m up in the night.”

Teddi addressed accusations that her program was too restrictive during an emotional episode of her own podcast, “Teddi Tea Pod,” earlier this month. “We would never encourage anyone to starve,” she said. “Every person has different needs, different goals, and we focus on clean eating.”

In addition to coming to Teddi’s defense over All In, Kyle, 51, shared a heartfelt message for her costar after she announced her exit.

“To my friend @teddimellencamp who I love & adore,” Kyle wrote alongside a series of throwback photos. “I am so grateful for #RHOBH for bringing you into my life. You are an amazing Mom, wife, sister, daughter & friend. You work so hard, always giving it your all . You are so smart, kind , thoughtful, funny & real. I look forward to witnessing what the universe has in store for you next. I know it’s going to be amazing. You deserve it all. Cheers ❤️.”

Teddi joined the cast of RHOBH during season 8. While she bonded with Lisa during her first season, the two women had a falling out over Teddi’s accusations that Lisa manipulated her into bringing up claims about Dorit Kemsley’s dog on camera during season 9. As Lisa subsequently left the show, Kyle remains the only original cast member still holding a diamond.

Scroll through for more on Teddi’s exit: