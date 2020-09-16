Ready to rumble? Kyle Richards and Camille Grammer got into a heated conversation over Teddi Mellencamp and her All In by Teddi weight loss plan.

The Twitter feud began on Tuesday, September 15, after the user @Housewiveslie tweeted, “@BravoTV @Andy your girl Teddi is getting exposed on Instagram for her scam starvation company. Having women starve themselves by eating 500 calories a day is unethical. If she needs a storyline next season, holding her accountable for this is a good option. #RHOBH.”

Grammer, 52, who left The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in August 2019, stirred the pot, adding, “It’s suspect,” which prompted Richards, 51, to fire back.

“Camille, you really need to move on and get a life,” the Little House on the Prairie alum tweeted. “Teddi has helped so many people and changed their lives. What are you doing everyday? Tweeting about RHOBH?”

Richards, who has a strong relationship with Mellencamp, added: “You befriend whoever you think will get you a 💎😂 Talk about a mean girl.”

Mellencamp posted a video on Instagram on Tuesday, defending her diet plan and addressing the drama surrounding it.

“For one, I wanted to say I love All In. I am so incredibly proud of the over 15,000 lives we have helped changed,” she said. “I 100 percent feel confident in the fact that we let you know before signing up, exactly what the program entails. If it’s something that you want to do and you want us to hold you accountable to your goals, we are there to do that for you. If it’s not something you want to sign up for, you don’t. That’s why I love that we are very transparent from the beginning. We believe in you. We will fight for you and we know that the best is yet to come.

The Twitter banter between Richards and Grammer quickly switched course on Tuesday, with Grammer firing back at her former costar, “Brandi never lies Kyle?” referencing all of the drama between Brandi Glanville and her alleged affair with Denise Richards, which played out during season 10.

The American Woman producer tweeted back, “Camille why are you so angry? You weren’t even involved with this.”

As the two women went back and forth on social media, a fan commented asking the women to “bring this energy” to season 11.

Kyle pointed out that Grammer “won’t be there” next season and explained that the Private Parts alum has “burned every bridge” in relation to the show.

The Twitter exchange isn’t the first time the Neurotic Tendencies writer has taken to social media to throw shade at her former castmates.

During a July episode of the reality show, the Newport Beach, California, native returned for a cameo, but she was not met with open arms. In fact, she was reprimanded for “liking” and posting mean tweets about the cast after the season 9 reunion, which aired in July 2019.

“I really was confused by that and it made me not trust what comes out of your mouth,” Kyle explained at the time. “You’re saying one thing to one person and one thing to someone else.”

Grammer apologized for the “mean tweets” but later commented on how the women on the show used her as a scapegoat and someone to collectively attack.

“I felt like they were the witches that came together,” she explained during her confessional. “Like that Macbeth play, stirring their cauldron and saying, ‘We’re all together on this and our common enemy is Camille.’”

Later in the episode, Grammer approached Mellencamp, 39, and congratulated her on her pregnancy, but the wellness coach didn’t want to be near her.

“I don’t really trust what you have to say,” Mellencamp said. “I don’t need [the compliment]. I don’t have anything I need to get off my chest.”

When Grammer first announced in August 2019 that she wouldn’t be returning as a fulltime cast member for season 10, she put the blame on Kyle. She tweeted that she “wasn’t asked back” and that “it’s Kyles show” now, before saying “after the reunion I didn’t want to come back. It was an awful experience.”

A source told Us at the time that Grammer “needs to focus on rebuilding her house that burned down and her marriage. She isn’t going to be the punching bag.”