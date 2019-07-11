Was Camille Grammer right about PK and Dorit Kemsley all along? The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to Twitter after the couple’s bank account was frozen amid a legal battle.

“If Dorit & PK wonder where Camille got her $, google Grammnet Productions,” one tweet “liked” by the 50-year-old reads, referring to her ex-husband Kelsey Grammer’s production company. “Camille owns 50%. They produced several shows in the 90s & into 2000s. Medium was likely the most successful, ran 7 seasons, awards, $. It was Camille’s brainchild. She’s no gold digger. #RHOBH.”

Camille also “liked” replies to the tweet, including one with the hashtag “#NoPrenup.”

“👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 Exactly! I’ve been saying this,” a third tweet reads. “Also, she helped him get clean & build what they had during that marriage. I’m neutral on Camille in general but fair’s fair. “

Us Weekly confirmed on Wednesday, July 10, that a judge ordered for Dorit and PK’s account to remain untouched until a September court hearing. The news came after a man named Nico Kirzis filed a lawsuit against PK, alleging that the manager owes him more than $1.2 million.

Camille questioned Dorit and PK’s finances during the June 25 episode of RHOBH, claiming that she knew someone who he owed “a lot of money.”

“I didn’t know where you were getting all this money from,” Camille said to Dorit on the show. “I know things for certain.”

The Beverly Beach designer addressed her costar’s claims on the aftershow.

“PK’s affairs, and whoever’s coming out trying to say he owes him money, that is from another lifetime ago. It’s way before me, it’s way before his bankruptcy,” Dorit said. “It’s at the height — and unfortunately, when you become public they come out of the woodworks and that’s exactly what’s happening. There’s far more to the story than what people think that they know, and there’s a lot that I can’t say, obviously, because it’s in the hands of the lawyers and where it should be.”

