A screeching halt? Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Dorit and PK Kemsley have reportedly had their bank account frozen.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, an L.A. judge ordered that the pair’s account remain untouched until a court hearing in September due to a lawsuit PK, 51, is facing from a man named Nico Kirzis. Kirzis claims to have loaned the Bravo star more than $1.2 million eight years prior.

Kirzis alleges that he has been paid back $250,000 to date, which only covers the interest of the substantial loan, according to The Blast, leaving a remaining balance of $1,235,573.66.

The outlet reported in May that PK had been ordered to reveal his financial records, including his bank accounts, assets and property, at a June 19 hearing for the case.

PK addressed his financial situation via Instagram on June 28 after Camille Grammer raised questions about his livelihood on the June 25 episode of the show. Grammer, 50, also alluded to him “owing a lot of money” to a “very close” acquaintance.

In response, the music manager posted a meme that read, “I create. I take risks. I live my passion. I am an entrepreneur.” “In answer to the multiple questions about what I do …. this is what I do,” he wrote.

Dorit, 42, responded to the post with hand clapping and kissing emojis, while costar Mauricio Umansky chimed in to say, “And you do it well.”

In addition to the aforementioned lawsuit, Dorit’s former business partner, Ryan Horne, sued the swimwear designer in 2017 over a $205,000 loan he claimed to have given her to start her line, Beverly Beach by Dorit. Dorit countersued, calling Horne a “vendor” of her company. Both parties were ordered to mediation by a judge in January.

The model spoke about the suit with Andy Cohen on an April 30 episode of Watch What Happens Live. “Obviously it happened, it’s all over the Internet. It was embarrassing, it’s unfortunate, I was grateful that the other women didn’t bring it up this season,” she said at the time, adding: “I’m very comfortable with our legal position.”

PK was also sued by a U.K. sports betting company in February, which claimed he failed to repay a $75,000 gambling debt. The Blast reported in April that the case had been dismissed.

