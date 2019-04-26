Leaving the real out of reality? Lisa Vanderpump wants to know why Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne and Dorit Kemsley’s legal troubles haven’t been addressed on season 9 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The 58-year-old restaurateur, who is not on speaking terms with her castmates, responded to a tweet on Thursday, April 25, about the several lawsuits facing her fellow Bravo stars.

“You could have aired Erika’s financial issues, Bravo, instead of allowing the ridiculous attack on LVP’s reputation. NOTHING was filmed/said about this…or Kyle/Mo being sued…or Dorit/PK being sued,” the tweet read. “No, let’s hurt LVP for the 4th year!!!”

Vanderpump then replied: “Exactly.”

Back in August 2018, Dorit made headlines when a video surfaced on social media of someone confronting her during the cast’s trip to the Bahamas over money she allegedly owned her former Beverly Beach partner Ryan Horne.

“Why don’t you pay back Ryan Horne the money you owe him,” a woman yelled as Dorit and Lisa Rinna ran away. “You cheap bitch!”

According to The Blast, Horne sued Dorit and her husband, PK Kemsley, in 2018, claiming he fronted $205,000 for her new swimsuit line and was never paid back when the clothing line started making a profit. Dorit counter-sued Horne, calling him “merely a vendor” for the fashion brand. In January, a judge ordered Dorit and Horne to mediation.

While the Bahamas vacation was documented on several episodes of RHOBH, the incident with Dorit was not addressed. PK, for his part, is facing additional legal trouble. The Blast obtained court documents in February alleging that he failed to pay off a $75,000 gambling debt to a sports betting company in the U.K.

Dorit addressed the couple’s legal issues on a February appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: “As far as the lawsuits go, those are in the proper hands and I can’t really discuss much but you should stay tuned because there is more to that story.”

Erika and Kyle, meanwhile, came under fire for their respective husbands’ legal issues. The “XXpen$ive” singer’s spouse, lawyer Tom Girardi, and his law firm, Girardi Keese, are facing a $15 million lawsuit for allegedly failing to repay loans to Law Finance Group.

Erika seemed unfazed by the situation while speaking to Us Weekly in February. “Listen, we’re in the lawsuit business, baby,” she said. “We sue and get sued. So what? So what? It’s part of the job.”

Kyle’s husband, Mauricio Umansky, and his real estate company, The Agency, are being sued over the sale of a mansion in Malibu. According to court documents obtained by Page Six last month, Sweetwater Malibu LLC alleged that Umansky manipulated them into selling the home for $32.5 million, only to flip the house and resell the property for $69.9 million the following year. The couple have yet to publicly comment on the lawsuit.

Vanderpump, for her part, had a falling out with her costars over her alleged role in leaking a story to the press about Dorit’s dog ending up at a kill shelter. While she denied any involvement, the SUR owner stopped filming the series with Dorit, Erika, Rinna, Kyle and Teddi Mellencamp over the accusation.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

