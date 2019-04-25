Friends for the wrong reasons? Teddi Mellencamp isn’t afraid to admit that she thinks Lisa Vanderpump was quick to forgive Camille Grammer because she needs an ally on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“It makes sense, doesn’t it?” the accountability coach dished on Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast about her castmates’ friendship. “It makes sense that they are fine now because it’s convenient.”

Camille came under fire after she made fun of Lisa’s teeth on the April 9 episode of the Bravo hit.

“Before Lisa Vanderpump got her teeth redone, I had an issue with the … I had such an issue with the gums,” Camille told the other women on the episode. “I was like, ‘Honey, you need new caps. Your gum line is receding.’ … Now they look great. Well, at least you can stand her breath.”

The former MTV dancer apologized for her remarks via Twitter, writing, “I previewed this weeks episode and it reinforces the fact that I shouldn’t have a cocktail. ‘Stupid things I say when tipsy.’”

After the episode aired, Camille added, “I am very disappointed in my distasteful comments about Lisa. It was a joke but it was in very poor taste. I’m so sorry @LisaVanderpump.”

Lisa retweeted her costar’s apology at the time, adding, “I guess if you want to be inducted to the #rhobhmeangirls you have to come up with something … @TheRealCamilleG Thank you for ur apology.”

Teddi, for her part, hasn’t had the same response from Lisa. After the two women had a falling out over the SUR owner’s alleged role in PuppyGate, they haven’t been in touch. Teddi also called out Lisa for referring to her costars as pigs on Twitter earlier this month.

“You can’t say in one side of your mouth, ‘Be nice to everybody’ … and then hashtag “#RHOBHMeanGirls,” Teddi explained. “Anything I’ve ever said to her — about her — has all been to her face. There has been nothing that I have been secretive about when it comes to LVP. I’ve said right to her face how I felt. Anything she’s said about me she’s said in a confessional or behind my back.”

She added: “I’ve completely moved on. I’m not interested in trying to rehash any old conversations with her. I haven’t spoke to her.”

As for Lisa’s future on the show, Teddi insisted that the restaurateur will join the women at the upcoming reunion taping, but she isn’t sure — and doesn’t care — about next season.

“To be honest, I’m very indifferent about it all,” Teddi explained. “She’s very good at what she does. So whatever will happen, will happen.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

