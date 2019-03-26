Only time will tell! Lisa Vanderpump isn’t sure if she’ll attend the upcoming reunion taping of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills amid her ongoing drama with her castmates.

“I don’t know yet because that’s so far away,” the reality star, 58, told Us Weekly while promoting an upcoming mobile game called Series: Your Story Universe. “I don’t know how the audience would react, so I really don’t know. It’s so far in advance.”

However, the audience — and costar — reaction isn’t the only reason Vanderpump might not show up. Vanderpump told Us she’s currently extremely busy with her Vanderpump Dogs foundation and restaurant endeavors, admitting she “can’t really deal with the minutia.”

“Between the dog rescue center, we’ve opened a sanctuary in China [where] we’ve just taken 300 dogs out of the cages they’ve been in for three years not being able to move and I opened a sanctuary there, so I choose to focus on that,” she said. “We’ve opened TomTom, which has been a lot of work and I’m opening in Vegas next week, so again, my life is kind of full.”

Earlier this month, multiple sources exclusively revealed to Us that Vanderpump’s peers don’t think she’ll attend the reunion.

“Production and the other Housewives don’t believe she will show up for the reunion because she can’t face the truth and the other Housewives,” one insider told Us, adding that Vanderpump “won’t get paid” if she skips the taping. “That might be something she’s willing to sacrifice to avoid facing the music.”

In October 2018, Us broke the news that Vanderpump wasn’t on good terms with Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne and Teddi Mellencamp due to drama — dubbed PuppyGate by viewers — that began while filming season 9 of the Bravo series. PuppyGate began when a Vanderpump Dogs employee accused Kemsley of bringing her adopted dog Lucy to a kill shelter. Kemsley has since denied that she mistreated the animal, noting she gave the pup to a friend who ultimately abandoned the canine.

“This isn’t one of those situations where she can pre-tape an interview with Andy Cohen or call out,” the source said of Vanderpump regarding the reunion. “Production and the other Housewives feel like this is unlike Vanderpump Rules where LVP can call the shots. Her restaurants survive and thrive because of the show.”

With reporting by Carly Sloane

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!