Things in Beverly Hills may never be the same. Lisa Vanderpump, Kyle Richards and their Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costars dished exclusively to Us Weekly about season 9 of the Bravo series — and revealed which friendships may be irreparable.

“There’s no quiet Housewife this season,” Kyle, 50, admits, noting that while some relationships “fell apart,” other friendships “connected” during the season.

“Honestly everything was unexpected,” she continues. “There have been seasons where I would say, ‘Oh, this one is stirring the pot.’ I really don’t think that’s happening this season. It was just circumstances that happened that got everybody really upset and just started us on this crazy train of everybody getting upset and involved, but it wasn’t anyone purposely stirring things up at all. There was some stirring of the pot in the very beginning of the season, which led to a lot of it.”

Us broke the news in October 2018 that Vanderpump, 58, was on the outs with Kyle, Lisa Rinna, Teddi Mellencamp, Erika Jayne and Dorit Kemsley, but still on decent terms with newcomer Denise Richards. Viewers saw the beginning of the restaurant owner’s fallout with Dorit, 42, during the February 12 premiere after the Beverly Beach designer opted not to keep a dog she adopted from Vanderpump Dogs.

“Lisa and I have been friends for a while and we go into the season that way,” Dorit tells Us. “There’s a few things that I’m enlightened to and things have a way of twisting and turning.”

Erika adds that the “drama ebbs and flows.”

“I think that sometimes, you’re really in the thick of it and sometimes you’re not in the thick of it,” she tells Us. “This year I was a good friend to the women on the show and I support them and I support the truth.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET. Scroll through for more inside scoop from the ladies: