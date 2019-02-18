Of all the twists and turns coming up in the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ ninth season, none seems more jarring than a moment fans saw in the trailer: Lisa Vanderpump telling onetime bestie Dorit Kemsley, “I love you. … Well, I actually don’t.” And in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, Kemsley, 42, delved into her falling out with the SUR restaurateur.

Kemsley said she “never” anticipated her friendship with Vanderpump to break down like that, and when asked if she feels betrayed by the 58-year-old, she responded, “Yes.”

“Lisa and I have been friends for a while, and we go into the season that way,” the swimsuit designer explained. “And there’s a few things that I’m enlightened to and things have a way of twisting and turning.”

An Us Weekly source alluded to the drama in September 2018, revealing that there was a “situation” with Lucy, the dog Kemsley adopted from Vanderpump Dogs, as viewers saw in the season premiere on Tuesday, February 12. “The puppy was biting Dorit’s kids,” the source told Us, referring to Kemsley’s two children with husband PK: son Jagger, 4, and daughter Phoenix, 2.

“So a friend of Dorit’s offered to take the dog off her hands because the puppy wasn’t improving and the puppy was still aggressive, and the friend brought the dog to a shelter,” the source explained, adding that Kemsley’s children got death threats from animal lovers after the incident.

In her interview with Us, Kemsley said the drama wasn’t just about one person. “I think you need to wait and see,” she said. “I think that it’s not necessarily about [who had] my back. It’s about those that believed what was happening is happening and standing up for the truth.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Brody Brown

