Christmas came early for fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills! After weeks of speculation, Bravo released the trailer for the reality show’s ninth season on Thursday, December 20 — and it does not disappoint.

“They’re all trying to make me feel like a terrible person,” Lisa Vanderpump says in the trailer. In another scene, she adds, “I’m not going to say what a f—kng bitch she was. … Up, I said it!”

Us Weekly broke the news in October that Vanderpump was on the outs with her costars. An insider revealed that the drama first started after a puppy that Dorit Kemsley adopted bit one of her kids.

“A friend of Dorit’s offered to take the dog off her hands because the puppy wasn’t improving and the puppy was still aggressive and the friend brought the dog to a shelter,” the insider explained. While Vanderpump denied the dog drama between her and the swimsuit designer to TMZ at the time, the insider told Us that Dorit’s kids “were getting death threats from animal lovers” over the incident. (Dorit shares son Jagger and daughter Phoenix with her husband, P.K. Kemsley.)

“How can you say you love me?” Dorit asks Vanderpump in the trailer, to which the restaurant owner quips back, “Well, I actually don’t.”

A second source told Us in October that Vanderpump’s castmates allegedly caught her in a lie and as a result, the restaurant owner refused to film with them.

“There have been numerous attempts from the other cast members to reach out to her and they have gone unanswered,” the second source said. “The women feel like Lisa doesn’t want to face them and confront the situation. She has kept her distance and now that’s creating more problems with the cast.”

A third source revealed to Us that Vanderpump’s husband, Ken Todd, and Kyle Richards got into a heated fight during filming.

“You’re a f—king liar,” Ken yells at Kyle in the trailer. “Goodbye Kyle.”

While reports surfaced that the Vanderpump Rules star was going to quit the series amid the drama, Vanderpump claimed to Us in December that she hadn’t made a decision just yet.

“I am in the season, obviously. There are some parts I missed and you’ll see why and I think maybe we’ll have a better understanding when you watch the show,” she said at the time.

Elsewhere in the trailer, Brandi Glanville, who last appeared on season 6 of RHOBH, makes an expected return.

“Cheers, bitch!” Brandi says while toasting newcomer Denise Richards.

Kim Richards also wastes no time getting back into the drama after sitting out season 8.

“That’s a lie,” Kim yells at Denise in the trailer. “I’m done.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns to Bravo Tuesday, February 12 at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!