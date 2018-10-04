Lisa Vanderpump Is Not ‘Talking’ to Her ‘RHOBH’ Costars — Except Denise Richards

It turns out Pump doesn’t always rule. With the exception of newcomer Denise Richards, Lisa Vanderpump is not on speaking terms with her costars on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, multiple sources tell exclusively to Us Weekly.

“She is not talking to any of the cast except for Denise. There have been numerous attempts from the other cast members to reach out to her and they have gone unanswered,” one source tells Us, noting Lisa Rinna, Teddi Mellencamp, Erika Jayne and Dorit Kemsley allegedly caught Vanderpump in a lie. “The women feel like Lisa doesn’t want to face them and confront the situation. She has kept her distance and now that’s creating more problems with the cast.”

A second source, however, tells Us that “the cast has chosen not to talk to her.”

Multiple sources also note that Kyle Richards and Vanderpump’s husband, Ken Todd, got into an argument during a party at the couple’s home. After the the two “got into it,” Todd told Kyle she would “would never be allowed in their house again.”

“They were both screaming at each other. It was really bad and ugly,” the first source tells Us.

Kyle, a longtime friend of the restaurateur, responded to a fan’s Instagram comment on Thursday, October 4, about a rift between Vanderpump and the other women, writing, “nobody has ganged up on anyone. Wait and watch…” Fans have also pointed out on social media that all of the ladies — besides Vanderpump and Denise — attended a Boy George concert together on Wednesday, October 3.

A third source notes Denise is the only person who is willingly shooting season 9 with Vanderpump.

“She’s feeling this all out because she’s a newbie and is still adjusting to the insanity whereas the other women are more comfortable with each other,” the third source tells Us. “She’s like a fish out of water. She’s harmless and sweet but does not know her place yet.”

The first source adds Denise will film with all of the ladies.

After Rinna and Erika seemingly called out Vanderpump for not wanting to take photos with the rest of cast on Instagram Live last month, an insider confirmed to Us that the Vanderpump “wanted to shoot separately and do hair and makeup separately.”

The insider added that Vanderpump has “beef” with Teddi and Dorit and noted the other Housewives are all “involved in the rift.”

“There was a situation with Dorit and a puppy, but what hasn’t been talked about is that the puppy was biting Dorit’s kids,” the insider continued, referring to Dorit’s son Jagger, 4, and daughter Phoenix, 2, whom she shares with her husband P.K. “So a friend of Dorit’s offered to take the dog off her hands because the puppy wasn’t improving and the puppy was still aggressive and the friend brought the dog to a shelter.”

Vanderpump, who owns her own pet adoption service in West Hollywood, denied any dog drama between her and Dorit to TMZ.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is expected to return to Bravo later this year or in early 2019.

