The drama in Beverly Hills is heating up. Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne claimed to fans that one of their Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costars won’t take group photos with the cast, and Us Weekly is investigating who that may be.

“We’re here shooting, the whole cast is here,” Rinna, 55, said during an Instagram Live with fans on Monday, September 17. “Rumor has it that one of the cast members won’t shoot with us. They won’t do a group shot with us. So we’re sequestered in a room. But somebody’s holding out and won’t come out and shoot with us, can you imagine? Who is that? … They’re going to have to, like, put her, in a computer-like way.”

Erika, who had a slight smile on her face during the video, added: “Who could it be?”

The remaining cast members who the former soap star and the singer couple be referring to are Kyle Richards, Teddi Mellencamp, Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Vanderpump and newcomer Denise Richards.

Kyle, for her part, shared a photo with Teddi, 37, on Monday and revealed the two women were heading off to an Emmys afterparty together.

“Looking forward to spending the evening with @teddimellencamp & my shoulder pads #the80sareback #Dynastythrowback,” the 49-year-old captioned an Instagram pic of the pair.

The American Woman producer also shared behind-the-scenes videos from the day with Teddi and Denise, 47, on her Instagram Story. The accountability coach was also very active on her phone during the day, sharing clips of Kyle and Rinna on her Story.

The following day, Teddi posted a throwback photo with Rinna, Kyle and Dorit, 42.

“That one night I wore a red lip and spent most of the night wiping it off my teeth. #alwaysalady,” Teddi captioned the group shot on Instagram.

While Dorit was not spotted in the behind-the-scenes videos on Monday, the swimsuit designer seemingly shut down speculation that she was the woman in question.

“Wasn’t me,” Dorit mouthed in in her Instagram Story while Shaggy’s “It Wasn’t Me” played in the background of her car.

Vanderpump, who along with Kyle is the only original cast member left on the Bravo show, has yet to post about the shoot.

Additionally, multiple cast members, including Camille Grammer, posted photos from Denise’s movie premiere earlier this week without Vanderpump. The ladies also did not wish the restaurateur a happy 58th birthday on social media on Saturday, September 15, but Kyle, who is longtime friend of Vanderpump’s, sent Camille, 50, birthday wishes on September 2.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 9 is expected to return to Bravo later this year.

