The Real Housepets! While Bravo’s Real Housewives franchise is known for showing off the glamorous lives of its stars, many of their dogs, cats, ponies and swans frequently steal the show.

As fans can attest, the ladies from each RH cast have no shortage of adorable pets, from NeNe Leakes’ Yorkshire Terrier, Playa, to Kyle Richards’ six pups.

“Welcome to the family Smokey 💨🐻 We all love you so much already 🤍 When we heard Smokey needed a home my heart stopped,” the American Woman producer — who is already a dog mom to Luna, River, Storm, Bambi and Romeo — introduced her new puppy via Instagram in January 2022. “She looks just like Storm did as a baby but different coloring 🙏 My apologies in advance for the amount of posting I will be doing with this face ❤️.”

Richards, for her part, frequently posts gushing tributes to her canine companions — whom she shares with husband Mauricio Umansky — via social media. Storm is a mixed breed pup, while Bambi is a golden retriever, Romeo is a fluffy Pomeranian and Luna and River are both German Shepherds.

Moving on from RHOBH to RHOA, the NeNe Leakes Entertainment founder is a proud dog parent to her Yorkie and also prominently features Playa on her social media pages or throughout her Bravo tenure. However, after the pooch took a few episodes off, Leakes shot down speculation about her pup’s whereabouts.

“Playa is a real human being, he’s doing great,” the Dancing With the Stars alum tweeted in June 2019.

Meghan King, a former Real Housewives of Orange County cast member, frequently loves on her own beloved pooch, Girly Girl.

“Some of y’all have been asking me if I still have my dog. The answer is YES,” the Missouri native wrote via her Instagram Story in December 2021. “I’m totally obsessed with her and she returns the favor. Five and a half years of ridiculous tagging along and going.”

King first welcomed her four-legged companion in 2016 when she was pregnant with her first child, daughter Aspen. (She shares Aspen and twins Hart and Hayes with ex-husband Jim Edmonds.) Since then, Girly has been a permanent fixture on her social media pages.

“Girly Girl brings our family so much joy! Hart and Aspen are her favorites — and this is a new phenomenon. (Hayes is still too rough with her.) @therealgirlygirl runs over their little laps in the backseat of the car and they think it’s the most hilarious thing ever,” the former model gushed via Instagram in February 2021.

Scroll below to get to know the Real Housewives’ cutest four-legged companions: