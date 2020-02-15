In it for the long haul! Kyle Richards opened up about the key to making her marriage to husband Mauricio Umansky work after 25 years.

“I met my husband at 23 years old and you change a lot during those times,” she told Us Weekly exclusively on Wednesday, February 12, while celebrating Galentine’s Day at Kendra Scott, where 20 percent of every purchase benefits the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. “You know, you hit forks in the road — I think they say you change every seven years? I don’t know, I think it’s probably less than that — but you hit a fork in the road and you can either go together on that road or you see things differently and you go on different roads.”

Richards continued, “We’ve always been on the same page with our goals and our morals and how we want to raise our children and what we want out of life, so that’s made it easier. But, I mean, he was a kid and now he’s a man. I was a kid too and I’m a woman … but we’ve really allowed each other to be ourselves and support each other through that because that’s a big part of it.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star noted that couples “need to be really strong and start out with a really solid situation” in their relationship because “life throws you a lot of curveballs.”

Richards and the 49-year-old real estate agent may be two decades into their marriage, but the couple still makes sure they set aside time for one another. This Valentine’s Day, the lovebirds will head to Aspen, Colorado, with 12-year-old daughter, Portia, for a ski trip.

“My husband is meeting me in Aspen at night, so I’m taking her to dinner,” she shared. “For Valentine’s Day, my husband and I will probably do an early dinner with Portia and then [my husband and I will] go out ourselves after.”

Richards and Umansky tied the knot in 1996. They are parents of Alexia, 23, Sophia, 20, and Portia. She also shares daughter Farrah, 31, with Guraish Aldjufrie, who she was married to from 1988 to 1992.

In November 2019, Richards spoke about the challenges of making a marriage work. “I really think it’s important to let your partner grow, and change, and be themselves,” she told Us exclusively. “It’s hard because a lot of times people are married and they change and then they grow apart. But if you kind of step back and let that person grow and you can grow together.”

Ahead of Valentine’s Day on Friday, February 14, Richards attended a Galentine’s Day event at the Kendra Scott jewelry store. “I’m a big fan of Kendra Scott and her brand. I think her jewelry’s beautiful and I love that she gives back, that’s really important to her,” she told Us on Wednesday. “I lost my mother to breast cancer, she lost a very close friend of hers to breast cancer so it’s something that’s very important to her obviously and to me.”

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe