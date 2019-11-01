



On or off television, marriage takes work. The Real Housewives can all attest to that. From the recent split of Real Housewives of Orange County alum Meghan King Edmonds and Jim Edmonds to the surprising divorce of Real Housewives of New York City’s favorite duo Ramona and Mario Singer, the reality TV curse has split up 35 couples since joining the Bravo Franchise. So how do couples like Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky survive several seasons with cameras on their every move? Watch the video above to hear from the housewives themselves on how their own marriages have made it through.

Dorit Kemsley, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

“If anything, it’s made us stronger. We’re really connected. I love this man through and through. And he’s there. He’s there as a great support and obviously we go through life together. So all of the ups and downs he’s there for, and he gives me great advice and he’s such a rock.”

Kyle Richards, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

“We’ve been together since we’re kids basically. And I really think it’s important to let your partner grow, and change, and be themselves. It’s hard because a lot of times people are married and they change and then they grow apart. But if you kind of step back and let that person grow and you can grow together. And change, and evolve together. And also just choosing the right partner to begin with. Some many people I know are already in couples therapy and they’re not even married yet. So, life throws you so many curve balls. You have to have a pretty clean slate to begin with because a lot of things come your way.”

D’Andra Simmons, Real Housewives of Dallas

“My husband is such a chill, easygoing guy and he’s still that person, but he’s also full of wisdom and good advice, and he always has my back. Even when I do stupid things, he says, ‘Okay, well you made a mistake. Your mouth got in the way. Open mouth, insert foot, but this is you can fix it or try to fix it.’”

Kandi Burruss, Real Housewives of Atlanta

“Our [relationship] started on the show. So it’s totally different for us. Our relationship is going great. I think it would be different had we been together before we got on TV. But we met through the show and that was one of my biggest blessings for being on this show.”

Emily Simpson, Real Housewives of Orange County

“It’s real, and it’s authentic, and it’s sucks. And a lot of times I just want to cover my eyes. And I think that’s typical of marriages, especially long term marriages with kids and step-kids. He acts like he doesn’t like filming and it was hard. There’s a point where I feel like he crosses the line … I get that you’re witty and you’re funny, but a lot of times it’s not funny anymore. It becomes mean and that’s really what we had to work on. And I think him being able to see himself was really a good thing.”

Teddi Mellencamp, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

“Last year it [changed] a little bit, but for the positive. When you’ve been married for a while … you’ll go on a date and maybe you’ll look at your phone or you just check out a little bit. When you’re filming, you are very present and so we realize, ‘Gosh, we really need to be communicating and especially now.’ My business is crazy. We have little kids, his business is crazy. I film Housewives. We need to be a team. So we are in constant communication and we’ve set our schedule so that we have our bonding time and it was that little reminder. This is us, and we’re a team, and it’s important that we band together.”

Stephanie Hollman, Real Housewives of Dallas

“The first few years of doing this show were very trying on my marriage. And I think it’s because I was having a hard time adjusting. He does not care what people think of him, which is such a gift for me because he never gets mad at me, but I feel like it was more that I needed to adjust and figure things out. But we’re in a really good place and I hope it stays that way, because marriage is so hard.”