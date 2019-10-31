Grab your peaches! The Real Housewives of Atlanta are back — and ready to stir up the drama. Us Weekly is exclusively revealing the entire cast’s taglines for the upcoming season 12 season!

While Eva Marcille, Kenya Moore, Porsha Williams, Cynthia Bailey, Kandi Burruss and NeNe Leakes unite once again in the upcoming season, they definitely aren’t on the same page, and that could get exposed in the new episodes.

“I’m excited for them to finally, or hopefully, I will be praying with my wig off, they get to show some of [my costars’] true colors this season and show who they truly are,” Leakes, 51, told Us about the new season. “So I hope that that will come full circle. And let’s see some of the real bullies that are around here. And let’s see, I hope they show, some of the gang up. Because there’s a lot of ganging up. These girls do a lot of things to each other. But if I do the same thing, it seems like it’s a little bit more elevated. So I hope that the fans get to see all of that.”

For years, the Glee alum butted heads with both Bailey, 52, and Moore, 48 — and it sounds like those battles aren’t ending anytime soon.

“They might, for once, try to show Cynthia the way she truly is on camera,” Leakes said. “Who you guys have known her to be over the years is not who she is.”

However, according to the Without You I’m Nothing star, the pair aren’t exactly at odds. “We’re not where we used to be, and I don’t know if we’ll ever be back how we used to be, but we’re in a way better place than we were at the reunion,” Bailey told Us on October 23. “We don’t have to be besties, but we don’t have to be enemies.”

As for Moore and Leakes, Bailey did everything she could to try and help mend that wound — and failed. “Let’s just say it was not a love connect and I am out of the matchmaking business,” she shared.

Scroll through the gallery below for the exclusive taglines for this season!