“Everyone seems like they’re exactly where they want to be, but you always kind of expect some bulls–t to be coming.”

Cynthia Bailey, Eva Marcille, Kandi Burruss, NeNe Leakes and Porsha Williams are rejoined by Kenya Moore, who exited the series after season 10, for an explosive 12th season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

The trailer, which was released by Bravo on Thursday, September 26, kicked off with Kenya’s return. Us Weekly confirmed in July that the former pageant queen was filming the series again after a brief cameo in the season 11 finale.

“I was hungry so I snatched a 🍑,” Kenya captioned a photo via Instagram at the time.

The model’s return isn’t exactly smooth sailing, however. In the trailer, Kenya is at odds with Eva — and her husband, Marc Daly. While their marital woes will play out on the season, fans already know the ending.

Kenya announced their split after two years of marriage in a statement to Us earlier this month.

“It is with profound sadness that I regret to inform my fans that I am divorcing my husband, Marc Daly,” the statement read. “Due to recent and ongoing circumstances, I can no longer continue in the marriage. My sole concern and focus is and will always be my daughter, Brooklyn, my miracle baby. She was made in love and true commitment. I ask for our privacy to be respected moving forward.”

After the trailer dropped, Kenya celebrated her return via Instagram.

“Hold on to your weaves 👑 #rhoa #teamtwirl,” she wrote alongside her new cast photo.

Porsha, for her part, gave all of her costars some love.

“GRL PWR🔥 #Rhoa,” she captioned a slideshow of all the new pics of NeNe, Cynthia, Kandi, Eva and Kenya.

Marlo Hampton and Tanya Sam will also be featured on season 12 in “friend” roles. The Real Housewives of Atlanta returns to Bravo Sunday, November 3, at 8 p.m. ET.

Scroll through for a break down of the biggest moments from the trailer.