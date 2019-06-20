Standing by his decision. Kandi Burruss’ husband, Todd Tucker, is under fire for going to a strip club with his 23-year-old daughter, Kaela.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star’s husband shared a video of Kaela, whom he shares with an ex, sipping a drink as a stripper dances behind her on Wednesday, June 19.

“@kpt__ watch out for the bootie! Lol!” Tucker captioned the snap via Instagram.

Fans were quick to criticize Tucker’s decision in the comments section of his post.

“This is what you bring your daughter to?? Not cool at all. Yuck,” one person wrote.

A second user added, “Damn!! Wasn’t there anything else for you and your daughter to do? Yikes! Awkward!!”

“What in the daddy day care 😂,” a third person quipped.

The following day, Tucker, who also shares son Ace, 3, with Burruss, defended himself to TMZ.

“Me and my daughter been to the strip club before — we’ve been to Magic City, ain’t no big deal,” he explained. “Me and my mom even went to the strip club before. It’s in our genes.”

Tucker added that “they’re going to go anyway, so why not experience it and have fun with your kids.”

“That’s what we need to do — we need to spend more time with our kids, even if it’s at the strip club,” he said. “It’s not a big deal. They’re going to find out from their friends anyway.”

Burruss has yet to publicly comment on Tucker’s post. She is also the mother of 16-year-old Riley from a previous relationship. Last year, the 43-year-old Celebrity Big Brother alum confirmed to Us Weekly that the couple are hoping to expand their family with the help of a surrogate.

“We did find someone, and right now we are in the process — you know it hasn’t been done — but we’re in the process,” Burruss told Us in November. “We have girls. … We have two embryos that are still left from when we had Ace. So, we have two embryos left and we know they’re girls.”

