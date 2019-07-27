She said yes! Cynthia Bailey is engaged to her boyfriend, Mike Hill, after more than a year of dating.

The Fox sportscaster, 46, popped the question on Friday, July 26, and the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 51, happily accepted.

Bailey met Hill during an April 2018 appearance on The Steve Harvey Show. The host presented the reality star with three potential matches and she ultimately chose her now-fiancé. The pair made their relationship Instagram official in August 2018.

The TV personality has been vocal about her desire to marry Hill. She assured Us Weekly in April that they plan to exchange vows “definitely … by next year.”

Bailey had one hang-up about the engagement, though. “One thing I’m not going to do is, I won’t be proposing to Mike,” she revealed to Us. “He actually has to propose to me. ‘Yes’ is my answer, but he has to do it on his own time.”

The Bravo star was less optimistic about her romantic future after her 2016 split from ex-husband Peter Thomas. “After my divorce, I was like, ‘I don’t know if I’d ever get married again.’ Well, I kind of said, ‘I wouldn’t get married again,’ to be honest. I’d just given up on the whole marriage thing,” she recalled. “Now, my answer has changed. … If you ask me will I marry Mike Hill? The answer’s ‘yes’ because Mike is a whole person, I’m a whole person, when we come together we’re just great. It’s just easy, and it’s comfortable.”

Bailey shares daughter Noelle, 19, with ex Leon Robinson, while Hill has two daughters, Ashlee and Kayla, from his marriage to Camille Hill.

As for Thomas, he fooled fans into thinking he tied the knot with former girlfriend Toni Scott in April. The 58-year-old hinted that the two obtained a marriage license. However, he later clarified that they served as witnesses for a friend’s wedding at a courthouse.

