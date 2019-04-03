Time to start stocking up on wedding magazines! Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey is ready to take the next step in her relationship with boyfriend Mike Hill.

The reality star, 52, sat down with Us Weekly earlier this month and revealed that the 48-year-old Fox sportscaster tells her they will walk down the aisle “definitely … by next year.”

However, don’t expect Bailey to take the initiative. “One thing I’m not going to do is, I won’t be proposing to Mike,” she explained to Us. “He actually has to propose to me. ‘Yes’ is my answer, but he has to do it on his own time.”

Bailey also went into detail about her change of heart when it comes to getting married again following her split from ex-husband Peter Thomas in 2016.

“I love this question and I kind of get it a lot. After my divorce, I was like, ‘I don’t know if I’d ever get married again.’ Well, I kind of said, ‘I wouldn’t get married again,’ to be honest. I’d just given up on the whole marriage thing,” she told Us. “Now, my answer has changed … If you ask me will I marry Mike Hill? The answer’s ‘yes’ because Mike is a whole person, I’m a whole person, when we come together we’re just great. It’s just easy, and it’s comfortable.”

This isn’t the first time Bailey has gushed over her beau and tying the knot with him. “Yes and yes. Absolutely,” the Bravo TV personality said in January when a caller on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen asked her if she’d be moving to Los Angeles to be with Hill. As for the conversation of marriage, Bailey revealed they discuss it “all the time.”

She added: “And yes, I can confidently say that Mike and I will be getting married.”

