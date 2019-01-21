Cynthia Bailey Is Confident She Will Marry Boyfriend Mike Hill

Another wedding special may be coming to Bravo! Cynthia Bailey revealed she plans to marry boyfriend Mike Hill.

“Yes and yes. Absolutely,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 51, replied after a Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen caller asked her about moving to Los Angeles to be with the Fox sportscaster, 48.

Bailey also noted that the duo talk about marriage “all the time.”

“I’m in L.A. now. This is Mike’s city. I spend a lot of time in L.A.,” she added. “And yes, I can confidently say that Mike and I will be getting married.”

After fellow guest RuPaul asked Bailey whether she has any plans to leave Atlanta, the Bravo star clarified that the couple, who have been dating for nearly a year, will still spend time in her home state.

“No, no, no. I love Lake Bailey and so does Mike,” she explained, referencing her home. “But I think I would be in L.A. more full-time.”

Bailey split from husband Peter Thomas in 2016 after six years of marriage. While the reality TV personality previously told Us Weekly that she would “never marry again” after the divorce, a year later, she changed her tune.

“I still want love in my life. I don’t know if that love looks like a marriage, I don’t know if it looks like me living with him, him living with me. I don’t know what that looks like. I definitely want love in my life,” Bailey told Us in December 2017. “It’s not like I’m looking for marriage but I’m open to it. It could just go either way for me.”

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen airs on Bravo Sundays through Thursdays at 11 p.m. ET.

