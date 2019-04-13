He was just kidding! Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey’s ex-husband Peter Thomas did not actually marry girlfriend Toni Scott.

‘Real Housewives’ Couples Who Filed for Divorce After Appearing on TV

In a video and series of photos posted on Friday, April 12, Thomas, 58, captioned, “Ok, I had fun today f–king with y’all 😂. My friend @tpat.moore got married today at the courthouse, me & @iloveyoutoni was the witnesses ❤️ them. #charlotte #queencity”

The video shows his friend carrying his new wife out of the courthouse with someone (potentially Scott) humming the “Bridal Chorus” in the background. The subsequent photos are images of the just-married pair, plus one with the group of four outside the courthouse.

This comes just hours after Thomas teased that he and Scott potentially obtained a marriage license.

“We took the short cut,” Thomas captioned a photo of the couple in front of a sign that reads, “Marriage licenses, notary oaths [and] vital records” with an arrow. He added crying-laughing faces and red heart emojis.

Most Tumultuous Relationships in Reality TV History

The post garnered more than 18K likes and several congratulatory comments.

Thomas started dating Scott in 2017. On Friday, she also shared a photo at the Register of Deeds in Charlotte, North Carolina via her Instagram Story with the caption, “Can I get a witness.”

Thomas and Bailey, 52, tied the knot on-camera in 2010, before splitting in 2016. The reality TV personality is currently dating Mike Hill, and revealed they have talked marriage plans, themselves. Earlier this month, Bailey told Us Weekly exclusively that the Fox sportscaster tells her that they will wed “by next year.”

Celebrity Weddings of 2019

“After my divorce, I was like, ‘I don’t know if I’d ever get married again.’ Well, I kind of said, ‘I wouldn’t get married again,’ to be honest. I’d just given up on the whole marriage thing,” she explained. “Now, my answer has changed … If you ask me will I marry Mike Hill? The answer’s ‘yes’ because Mike is a whole person, I’m a whole person, when we come together we’re just great. It’s just easy, and it’s comfortable.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!