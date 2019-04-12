Is Peter Thomas a married man yet again? Cynthia Bailey’s ex-husband teased that he and girlfriend Toni Scott obtained a marriage license on Friday, April 12.

“We took the short cut,” Thomas captioned a photo of the pair in front of a sign that reads, “Marriage licenses, notary oaths [and] vital records” with an arrow. He added several crying-laughing face and red heart emojis.

Thomas, 58, started seeing Scott in 2017. On Friday, she shared a photo with another couple at the Register of Deeds in Charlotte, North Carolina via her Instagram Story with the caption, “Can I get a witness.” It’s unclear if the twosome did indeed get married, but Us Weekly has reached out to Thomas for a comment.

Last month, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta husband was arrested on a warrant from Louisiana for allegedly writing fake checks. Thomas claimed the allegations were false in a statement to Us on March 5.

“I understand the seriousness of the allegations that have been filed against me, however the allegations are false,” the statement read. “I do have faith in the judicial process and have no doubt that I will be acquitted from any wrongdoing. While I can offer no further information about this incident, I do confirm that my attorney is handling this matter expeditiously.”

Thomas and Bailey, 52, tied the knot in front of Bravo cameras in 2010. The twosome called it quits in 2016. After briefly dating Will Jones, the reality TV personality started seeing Mike Hill. Earlier this month, Bailey told Us exclusively that the Fox sportscaster tells her that they will wed “by next year.”

“After my divorce, I was like, ‘I don’t know if I’d ever get married again.’ Well, I kind of said, ‘I wouldn’t get married again,’ to be honest. I’d just given up on the whole marriage thing,” she explained. “Now, my answer has changed … If you ask me will I marry Mike Hill? The answer’s ‘yes’ because Mike is a whole person, I’m a whole person, when we come together we’re just great. It’s just easy, and it’s comfortable.”

