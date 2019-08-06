Porsha-Williams-Is-Back-Together-With-Fiance-Dennis-McKinley





Get those wedding invitations back out! Porsha Williams is back together with fiancé Dennis McKinley, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

The couple’s breakup made headlines a month and a half ago, but the Real Housewives of Atlanta star has been spotted with her engagement ring recently — wearing it during an Us Weekly interview, for example — and she just brought McKinley on a RHOA cast trip.

Williams, 38, and McKinley, 39, debuted their relationship on Instagram in June 2018, and she announced three months later that she was pregnant with his child. The duo got engaged in September 2018 and welcomed daughter Pilar in March.

Breakup rumors circulated in May, however, when Williams briefly unfollowed McKinley amid infidelity allegations that he denied. Then, Williams and her daughter were spotted vacationing without him in Florida over Father’s Day weekend, and the reality star unfollowed the entrepreneur on Instagram a second time a few days later.

On June 20, a family member confirmed the couple’s split and gave a grim prognosis for their future. “There is a tiny, tiny, tiny chance they would get back together,” the relative said at the time. “[But] likely no.”

Nevertheless, McKinley sent Williams a sweet shout-out on social media in honor of her birthday two days later. “Happy 38!” the businessman wrote.

Williams was previously married to NFL alum Kordell Stewart. The former couple divorced in 2013 following more than two years of marriage.

In 2017, the Dish Nation cohost called herself a “hopeless romantic” in an interview with Bravo’s Daily Dish. “People have seen that through the seasons,” she said at the time. “I’ve lived my life on television like any other girl. You know, we date someone, it doesn’t work out. You put your all into it, it doesn’t work out. It’s happened to me right in front of everyone’s eyes. … So I could be a believer, it just depends.”

With reporting by Brody Brown

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!