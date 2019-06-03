Was Kandi Burruss right about Dennis McKinley all along? Not so fast. Porsha Williams’ fiancé is shooting down reports that he was unfaithful to the Real Housewives of Atlanta star.

After YouTuber Latasha Kebe accused McKinley of cheating on Williams with WAGS Atlanta star Sincerely Ward in a series of videos, the businessman denied the allegations in a statement to Us Weekly on Monday, June 3.

“These false and slanderous allegations against me are made solely to damage my reputation, jeopardize my ongoing businesses, and negatively impact my family,” he said. “My attempts to ignore this slander have only empowered Latasha Kebe (aka Tasha K.) to create more false accusations. I am currently taking legal action — and am currently being represented by Michael T. Sterling of Dreyer Sterling, LLC.”

In a statement to E! News, McKinley’s lawyer added, “I handle legal matters in the court of law, not the court of public opinion and I will take whatever appropriate measures I can to defend Dennis’ good name.”

Ward is also shutting down the accusations that she had an affair with McKinley, denying that she has even met the Original Hot Dog Factory owner.

“I really have no clue where this came from. It’s bizarre, I’ve never met Dennis,” the E! star told the outlet. “In Atlanta, it’s easy to have 6-degrees of separation [but] to my knowledge, I don’t even know if we’ve even been in the same room together.”

Speculation that there was trouble in paradise for Williams and McKinley surfaced on May 27 when the Bravo star unfollowed the father of her child on Instagram. While the Dish Nation host, who shares 2-month-old daughter Pilar with McKinley, later re-followed him, Williams has yet to publicly comment on the cheating accusations or split rumors.

The Porsha’s Having a Baby star did, however, share a prayer with a cryptic message on Monday via Instagram.

“I am loved, called, and chosen. I am rich in every way and generous on every occasion. I’m anointed, appointed, equipped and enabled by the power of God that works within me,“ the post reads. “No weapon formed against me will prosper and no enemy scheme against me will succeed. I live, breathe, and serve powerfully under the shelter of the most high God.”

Hours later, Williams shared a photo of Pilar with a grumpy face, writing, “Pj is a whole Mood🤣 @pilarjhena #2Months.”

