The WAGS franchise has expanded to the A-T-L. Following the success of WAGS Miami and WAGS LA, Us Weekly can exclusively introduce you to the Wives And Girlfriends of Atlanta, a.k.a. WAGS Atlanta.

“Living in Atlanta, it’s not Keeping up With the Joneses, we are the Joneses,” the voiceover begins. “We have a tight-knit circle. Once you’re connected, you are connected. Very glamorous, high class, exclusive, affluent. Atlanta is full of Georgia peaches … but they’re not all sweet. We are the South Mecca of it all.”

Meet the WAGS Atlanta cast below: