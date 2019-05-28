No longer the hot dog queen? Porsha Williams sparked split rumors by unfollowing her fiancé, Dennis McKinley, on Instagram.

Fans noticed on Monday, May 27, that the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 37, is no longer keeping up with McKinley on the social media platform. Williams’ sister, Lauren, and mother, Diane, are also no longer following the businessman.

Williams and McKinley went public with their relationship in June 2018. Three months later, Us Weekly confirmed that the Bravo star was expecting her first child. The twosome, who got engaged in October, welcomed daughter Pilar Jhena in March.

“I cried the ugly cry. It wasn’t even a cute cry,” Williams told Us of McKinley’s proposal at the time. “I thought I would be way more emotional when it came to going to the doctor and stuff. People are like, you’ll probably cry when you see the baby, but I think all of that transferred to my husband. … Dennis brings out a different side of me. I’m more laid-back with him, and we are just in love.”

During season 11 of RHOA, Kandi Burruss accused McKinley of not being honest with Williams about his past relationships. He denied ever lying to Williams. The pair also documented their relationship on a three-episode RHOA spinoff titled Porsha’s Having a Baby, which finished airing earlier this month.

The Dish Nation host has yet to publicly comment on any update in her relationship status. She did, however, share video of Pilar sleeping on Monday.

“Who else spends most of their time staring at their baby??! 🤷🏾‍♀️😂😩❤️,” the reality star wrote. “#MommyCam #2months #RainbowBaby🌈 #NewMom #EveryLilPartOfYou @pilarjhena.”

Williams also shared a cryptic message with her followers on Friday, May 24. “Not gonna worry tonight. God had it LAST time. God has it THIS time,” the quote read.

The radio personality last posted a photo with McKinley on May 19, writing, “You got the best of my love 👑.”

Williams was previously married to former NFL star Kordell Stewart from 2011 to 2013.

Us Weekly has reached out to William’s rep for a comment.

