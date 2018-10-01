All of her dreams are coming true. Pregnant Porsha Williams is engaged to Dennis McKinley, Us Weekly can confirm.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, who is expecting her first child with McKinley, revealed the happy news on Sunday, September 30, when she showed off a massive diamond engagement ring on Instagram.

“Feed off of good energy or bad energy will feed on you!” the 37-year-old captioned a photo that showed her wearing a red dress that showed off her baby bump as well as a huge sparkler on her left hand.

Williams debuted her relationship with McKinley, 38, on social media in June.

The couple announced last month that they are expecting their first child together. The reality TV star may have accidentally revealed the sex of her baby a couple of days later, when she commented on a post on beauty influencer Ming Lee’s Instagram account. Responding to a photo of four babies napping under salon hair dryers, Williams wrote, “Omg I wish my baby was out !! I would have her right there getting done up lol.”

The Bravo star was previously married to former NFL star Kordell Stewart, splitting in 2013 after two years of marriage.

Williams spoke in March 2017 about being a “hopeless romantic.”

“I’ve lived my life on television like any other girl,” she told Bravo’s Daily Dish last year. “You know, we date someone, it doesn’t work out. You put your all into it, it doesn’t work out. It’s happened to me right in front of everyone’s eyes. … So I could be a believer, it just depends.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is expected to return to Bravo later this year.

For the latest TV news and interviews, subscribe to our new podcast “Watch With Us” below!





Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!