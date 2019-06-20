More trouble brewing? Porsha Williams unfollowed her fiancé, Dennis McKinley, on Instagram after rumors surfaced that he cheated on the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm.

Williams, 37, previously unfollowed McKinley, 38, in May, sparking split rumors. However, she refollowed him hours later.

The move comes weeks after the businessman denied cheating in an exclusive statement to Us. “These false and slanderous allegations against me are made solely to damage my reputation, jeopardize my ongoing businesses, and negatively impact my family,” he said on June 3. “My attempts to ignore this slander have only empowered Latasha Kebe (aka Tasha K.) to create more false accusations. I am currently taking legal action — and am currently being represented by Michael T. Sterling of Dreyer Sterling, LLC.”

McKinley’s lawyer also vowed to “vigorously investigate these matters and take the appropriate legal measures on their behalf.”

YouTuber Latasha Kebe initially accused him of cheating with WAGS Atlanta star Sincerely Ward. The E! personality, 35, chimed in to shut down the rumors, though. “I really have no clue where this came from. It’s bizarre, I’ve never met Dennis,” she told E! News. “In Atlanta, it’s easy to have 6-degrees of separation [but] to my knowledge, I don’t even know if we’ve even been in the same room together.”

Williams and McKinley announced their engagement in September 2018. The couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Pilar, in March.

