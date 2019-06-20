Officially over. Porsha Williams and her fiancé, Dennis McKinley, have split after one year together, a family member confirms to Us Weekly.

“There is a tiny, tiny, tiny chance they would get back together,” the relative says. “[But] likely no.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 37, debuted her relationship with the entrepreneur, 38, on Instagram in June 2018 after teasing on her Dish Nation show that she had a new man in her life. Three months later, she announced that she was pregnant with their first child. The couple got engaged in late September and welcomed their daughter, Pilar, in March.

Williams raised eyebrows in May when she briefly unfollowed McKinley on Instagram amid allegations that he had been unfaithful, which he denied. Her sister, Lauren Williams, and mother, Diane Williams, also stopped following him on the social media platform.

The Bravo personality fueled breakup rumors when she and Pilar vacationed in Hollywood, Florida, without McKinley over Father’s Day weekend. Then, Us exclusively revealed on Wednesday, June 19, that Porsha unfollowed her fiancé on Instagram a second time.

The New Celebrity Apprentice alum was previously wed to former NFL star Kordell Stewart. They split in early 2013 after more than two years of marriage, and finalized their divorce eight months later.

“This is a very difficult time for myself and my family,” Porsha told reporters after her March 2013 divorce filing. “I’m just trying to remain strong. That’s all I can do, and stay prayerful and lean on my friends and family.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Williams’ rep and McKinley for comment.

E! News was first to report the news.

With reporting by Brody Brown

