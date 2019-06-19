Independent woman? The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Porsha Williams was spotted without her fiancé Dennis McKinley amid cheating speculation.

Williams, 37, was seen with her daughter, Pilar Jehna, outside of the newly opened Costa Hollywood Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida, over Father’s Day weekend. She was wearing a neon yellow bodycon dress during her getaway.

“The new mom met up with a group of friends and family including her mother Diane [T. Williams], sister Lauren [Williams] and new baby, Pilar, for her first vacation since giving birth,” an eyewitness at the property told Us Weekly. “Porsha was spotted eating with her family at the resort’s rooftop pool lounge Cielo and cuddling her adorable three-month-old daughter at the pool.”

The source noted that “there were no sightings of Pilar’s father, and Porsha’s fiancé Dennis McKinley.”

Porsha’s rocky relationship with McKinley, 42, encountered a major roadblock when YouTuber Latasha Kebe made an explosive video about the businessman. While Kebe accused McKinley of domestic violence and substance abuse, she also alleged that he was cheating on his fiancée with WAGS star Sincerely Ward.

McKinley denied all allegations in a statement to Us.

“These false and slanderous allegations against me are made solely to damage my reputation, jeopardize my ongoing businesses, and negatively impact my family,” he said earlier this month. “My attempts to ignore this slander have only empowered Latasha Kebe (aka Tasha K.) to create more false accusations. I am currently taking legal action — and am currently being represented by Michael T. Sterling of Dreyer Sterling, LLC.”

Ward, for her part, also denied the cheating allegations to E! News. “I really have no clue where this came from. It’s bizarre, I’ve never met Dennis,” she said.

“In Atlanta, it’s easy to have six degrees of separation,” she continued. “To my knowledge, I don’t even know if we’ve even been in the same room together.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!