Still amicable? Porsha Williams’ ex-fiancé, Dennis McKinley, seemingly extended an olive branch to the Real Housewives of Atlanta star by celebrating her birthday in a very public way.

“Happy 38!” the businessman, also 38, captioned a Friday, June 21, Instagram post of Williams, adding a heart emoji and prayer-hands emoji. “Tbt 6/22/2018.” In the shot, she beamed while holding a bouquet of red roses on an airplane.

McKinley shared a photo of himself cradling the pair’s daughter, Pilar, the following day. “Happy 3months @pilarjhena,” he wrote of the Instagram Story pic.

A family member confirmed to Us Weekly on Thursday, June 20, that Williams and her fiancé broke up after one year together. “There is a tiny, tiny, tiny chance they would get back together,” the relative said. “[But] likely no.”

The reality star sparked split speculation in May when she unfollowed McKinley on Instagram. The move was short-lived, though. Earlier this week, Us exclusively revealed that Williams unfollowed him a second time after cheating rumors surfaced. Eyebrows raised yet again when she and Pilar were spotted vacationing in Florida sans the entrepreneur during Father’s Day weekend earlier this month.

McKinley, for his part, vehemently denied the infidelity accusations. “These false and slanderous allegations against me are made solely to damage my reputation, jeopardize my ongoing businesses, and negatively impact my family,” he told Us in an exclusive statement on June 3. Additionally, his lawyer vowed to “vigorously investigate these matters and take the appropriate legal measures on their behalf.”

Williams chose to look on the bright side after calling off her engagement. “I’m not going to stress about things I can’t control or change,” a quote posed on her Instagram Story on Friday read. “I trust that everything is unfolding exactly how and when it should. I’m forever blessed & grateful.”

The TV personality made her relationship with McKinley Instagram official in June 2018. The duo announced their engagement in September, while their daughter arrived the following March.

