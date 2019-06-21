Trusting the process. Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley may be over, but the Real Housewives of Atlanta star wants her followers to know she is doing just fine.

“I’m not going to stress about things I can’t control or change,” a quote shared by Williams on Friday, June 21, via Instagram Story reads. “I trust that everything is unfolding exactly how and when it should. I’m forever blessed & grateful.”

Us Weekly confirmed on Thursday, June 20, that the Bravo personalty and her fiancé called off their engagement.

“There is a tiny, tiny, tiny chance they would get back together,” a family member told Us. “[But] likely no.”

After teasing that she had a new man in her life, Williams confirmed in June 2018 that she was dating McKinley. Three months later, the Dish Nation host announced she was pregnant with their first child. Shortly after, the Original Hot Dog Factory CEO popped the question.

“I cried the ugly cry. It wasn’t even a cute cry,” Williams told Us of McKinley’s proposal in October 2018. “I thought I would be way more emotional when it came to going to the doctor and stuff. People are like, you’ll probably cry when you see the baby, but I think all of that transferred to my husband. … Dennis brings out a different side of me. I’m more laid-back with him, and we are just in love.”

Williams gave birth to their daughter, Pilar, in March. Two months later, she sparked split rumors by briefly unfollowing McKinley on social media amid rumors that he was unfaithful.

The businessman denied the allegations in a statement to Us one June 3: “These false and slanderous allegations against me are made solely to damage my reputation, jeopardize my ongoing businesses, and negatively impact my family.”

