



The truth comes out! The stars of Bravo’s Real Housewives franchise are an open book when it comes to their families, finances and drama within their respective cities. But one thing that always catches viewers’ attention is the Housewives’ candid confessions about their sex lives.

So, when Porsha Williams, Melissa Gorga and Sonja Morgan stopped for a chat with Us Weekly while promoting their “Work Done” music video for Fiber One, we just had to ask the craziest places they’ve ever had sex.

“I think a movie theater,” Gorga, 40, immediately responded. “I just sat on [husband Joe Gorga’s] lap.”

Williams, 38, was a bit more hesitant, turning to Morgan, 55, and saying, “I want to know yours first.”

“In a hammock. Try that!” the Real Housewives of New York City star shot back. “Sometimes you fall out and then you get back in. Never give up! That was in Nantucket.”

Eventually, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star ‘fessed up. “I did it in a nightclub,” she told Us.

The Bravolebrities also shared their tips for spicing things up in the bedroom. However, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star admitted that her husband of nearly 15 years wants her in any room.

“I have Joe Gorga chasing me around the house,” she told Us. “It doesn’t matter if I’m in sweatpants or a dress or heels or sneakers. He’s just chasing me.”

For more sexy secrets from Williams, Gorga and Morgan — including whether they are members of the mile high club — watch the video above!

